iSmart Shankar and team to fly to Goa for upcoming schedule

Actress Charmme Kaur, who is busy with her joint production house with director Puri Jagannadh, released a video on her social media account where she gave an update on Ram Pothineni’s iSmart Shankar.

So the latest news is that both the films have completed their Hyderabad schedules and the teams will now move to Goa for further shooting. The current schedule was wrapped up on Thursday. After finishing their Goa schedule, the film's team will shoot in Varanasi and then Europe. With the Europe schedule, the film will be wrapped up. The film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects. Puri Jagannadh himself is directing the film too.

The film has Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading ladies and they have also started shooting for the film. iSmart Shankar will have Ram as a typical street smart Hyderabadi guy and he will be talking in Hyderabadi dialect only. From his hair style to his dressing, everything is going to indicate and match up to his character in the film. Well, Ram is known for playing such roles right from the beginning of his career. But in the recent times, in films like Nenu Sailaja, Unnadi Okate Zindagi and Hello Guru Premakosame, he has played some decent roles.

Recently, Puri Jagannadh and Carmme Kaur had registered a title of Double iSmart at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad. The director has taken this bold decision as he wants to make the sequel of iSmart Shankar. It is said that Puri is pretty confident and excited about the narrative and output of the film.