It’s a wrap for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's 'Majili' - See Pic

Actors Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have completed the shooting of their upcoming venture 'Majili' and the team celebrated the wrap by cutting a cake. The film is a Shiva Nirvana directorial and his last film Ninnu Kori was a blockbuster hit. Divyanshika Kaushik is playing the second female lead in the movie.

On this note, hero Naga Chaitanya took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “That’s a wrap for #Majili , had the best time working with this team and one of the smoothest productions I’ve worked with @Shine_Screens .. thank you for telling this story through us @ShivaNirvana .. can’t wait to tell many more with you guys .. april 5th it is.”

While Samantha too shared her experience by tweeting, “And it’s a wrap ... #MajiliOnApr5th What a wonderful experience it has been working with such beautiful people .. you have my heart ... god bless.”

'Majili' is an emotional romantic entertainer shot at the backdrop of Vizag. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in two different phases of his life i.e. as a young cricketer and a middle-aged man. Chay and Sam will be seen as a married couple who will be having disputes in between them.

The teaser of 'Majili' got a superb feedback with over seven and half million views. Fans of the couple are excited and awaiting to watch them together on screen after a long time. Gopi Sundar is composing music for the film while Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are bankrolling it.

Majili is slated for release on April 5, 2019.