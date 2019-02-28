It was a challenging role: Nivetha Thomas on 118

Actor Nivetha Thomas is pretty happy to have been part of 118, a thriller which will hit the screens on March 1. It has been sometime since the Malayalam actress has been seen in a Telugu film and with her cute looks, Nivetha is back to spill magic with her performance on screen. She was much appreciated by the Telugu audience for her performance as Pallavi in Ninnu Kori.

The actor had actually taken a break from film to complete her thesis. She says, “I was constantly working by listening to scripts and stories. However, I am a graduate now and so, I can completely concentrate on work and films now. I am playing the role of a mysterious woman in 118.”

Touted to be a film which is based on Déjà vu, it is all about how and why a man tries to follow his recurring dream. Elaborating on the storyline, the actor said, “It is all about a man who tries to find the mystery behind his dream. Everyone gets dreams and not all of us would like to dig into it. But in this film, Kalyan Ram does.”

The Ninnu Kori actor, who will be seen in the last twenty minutes of the film says that she wants to do justice to the film and her role and has never been bothered about her screen time or the importance of the role. She further adds, “This role for me was kind of a challenge. I wanted it to be the best and give my best. So I think I have done that.”

Directed by KV Guhan, the film is produced by Mahesh S KOneru under East Coast Productions.