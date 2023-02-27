'It Was Extremely Heartwarming...,' Actor Swapnil Joshi Opens Up On Audiences' Response To 'Vaalvi'

New Delhi: Produced by Zee Studios and Madhugandha Kulkarni, Vaalvi had a successful run at the box office. The film starts with Avni (Anita Date-Kelkar) and Aniket (Swapnil Joshi) deciding to kill themselves at the same time. They are convinced that there is no way out of their financial problems and that suicide is the best solution present at their helm then.

However, as it turns out, this is not a suicide mission but an attempt to murder and the masterminds behind this are Aniket and his girlfriend Devika (Shivani Surve) in the hope to get rid of Aniket’s nagging wife. There is also a mysterious man (Subodh Bhave) with a hidden ulterior motive. Now, what happens further on judgement day is what the film is about.

The film received critical acclaim and was well-accepted by the audience as well. In an exclusive conversation, actor Swapnil Joshi opens up on his experience, why he will always remember working on ‘Vaalvi’ and lots more.

Swapnil Joshi, talking about the memorable reaction that you received for Vaalvi, said "When you are doing a Paresh Mokashi film that is written by Paresh and Madhugandha, you know it is going to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful. The kind of team and setup that we had gathered, we definitely knew that the film was going to make some noise and to top it all we had Zee studios presenting the film. I think all the right boxes were getting ticked as we kept building the team up."

"The kind of love that the film has received from the audience and the way the audience has owned up to the film as if it belongs to them in the literal sense of the term because in the thriller the most difficult part to hide is the end and not reveal it. And in the world of social media and the entire ecosystem the frenzy of revealing everything weather it is reviews, reactions, and posts, it was amazing and very heartening to see that not a single review or audience posting about the film had revealed the end of the film. That response was extremely heartwarming," he added.

