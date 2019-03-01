It's a wrap for Hyderabad schedule of 'Romantic'

Akash Puri, son of Puri Jagannadh is busy shooting for Romantic, which will mark his second film as an actor. Here we have update about the film and it is that the actor and the team of Romantic have completed shooting for the Hyderabad schedule which was on till Wednesday.

Producer Charmme Kaur released a video and said that they will be announcing the release date very soon. She looked pretty excited and happy to be sharing the news.

Young and budding starlet Akash Puri made a decent debut as a full-fledged hero with Mehbooba and was appreciated by the critics too. The film was launched by hero Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and senior actress Rama Prabha recently. Looks like the team is working at a brisk pace and that’s the reason they managed to finish the first schedule in a very short span of time. Hero Kalyan Ram clapped the sound board for the first scene.

Debutant Anil Paduri is directing this romantic, beautiful love story. Akash will be seen in a new and stylish look. It will be a different love story from director Puri Jagannadh. Apart from providing the script, Puri is also taking care of the screenplay and penning the dialogues. Puri along with Charmme Kaur is producing Romantic under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners. More details of the film will be out soon.