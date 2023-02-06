Jackie Shroff Joins Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’, Shares Intense First Look Poster- See Pic

Mumbai: Actor Jackie Shroff shared his look from the upcoming film `Jailer` on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Jackie posted the look with the caption, "Repost from @sunpictures, Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer."In the frame, Jackie`s face is half covered with a torn scarf. Jackie`s rugged look intrigued his fans and followers.

Jackie`s wife and Ayesha Shroff and daughter Shroff posted fire emojis on his post. Starring Rajnikanth in the lead role, this movie also includes stars like Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Shiva Rajkumar and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The `Lingaa` actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project. In the poster, Rajinikanth was seen wearing off-white shirt and khaki trousers. He was also seen keeping his hands at the back and a full-sleeved off-white shirt. Turning 66 this year, Jackie will be next seen in `Baap` alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.