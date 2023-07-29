Jailer Audio Launch: Tamannaah Bhatia Dances To Kaavaalaa, Thanks Rajinikanth

The last few weeks have been all about Tamannaah Bhatia. First, came the confirmation of her relationship with actor Vijay Varma and then the duo’s appearance in the Netflix anthology, Lust Stories. In between, she also had the show, Jee Karda. Now, a few days ago, the song, Kaavaalaa, from her next movie, Jailer, was unveiled. The popularity of the song and Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy made it one of the best dance numbers of the year. She recently shared her gratitude for the love she has been receiving for her performance. Dropping a series of pictures from an event that she attended, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Audio Launch Event Of Jailer

Tamannaah Bhatia recently attended the audio launch event of Jailer. Kaavaalaa is a single track from the film. Besides Tamannaah, the film's lead actor, superstar Rajinikanth was also present at the event. The occasion witnessed a remarkable performance by Tamannaah on the song, leaving the audience spellbound.



Tamannaah Bhatia Expresses Gratitude

Sharing the pictures from the event, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Sooo overwhelmed to have performed in front of the amazing fans who have loved #Kaavaalaa all the way! And what made it even more special was to have @rajinikanth sir in the audience… Ahh goosebumps! Thank you for all your support for Kaavaalaa. Love you all from the bottom of my heart!”

During the Hindi version launch event of Kaavaalaa, Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her delight on the song’s popularity and said, “It has been so much fun for me to have gone viral with Kaavaalaa.” Since its release on July 6, the song has consistently been trending on top of the charts.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Jailer is an action entertainer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Besides Rajinikanth, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vinayakan. Mohanlal will be making a cameo along with Shiva Rajkumar in the film. The film will hit theatres on August 10.

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Lust Stories 2 alongside her real-life beau, Vijay Varma. She was also seen in the web series, Jee Karda. Next, she has the Telugu action film, Bhola Shankar, in her kitty.