Jailer Movie Tweet Review: Rajinikanth's Film's Climax Gives Goosebumps To Fans, Check Reactions

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited action film 'Jailer' arrived in theatres on Friday. The film received mostly positive response from reviewers, trade analysts and the general public on Twitter. Directed by Nelson, the film also features an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Mohanlal. 

The song 'Hukum' in Jailer also found a mention in several tweets and started trending on Twitter. We bring to you some of the reactions of social media users on Rajinikanth's Jailer. 


The plot of 'Jailer' revolves around a retired cop, who avenges his son's death. The film released theatrically on August 10, 2023 to mostly positive reviews from the critics. Rajinikanth is seen in the role of a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, hailed as 'Tiger', for his way of working. He takes it as a challenge to stop a gang from trying to rescue their jailed leader. It boasts of several impressive high-octane action scenes.

The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander in his third collaboration with Rajinikanth, after 'Petta' (2019) and 'Darbar (2020) and fourth collaboration with Nelson after 'Kolamaavu Kokila' (2018), 'Doctor' (2021), and 'Beast' (2022).

