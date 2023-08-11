New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited action film 'Jailer' arrived in theatres on Friday. The film received mostly positive response from reviewers, trade analysts and the general public on Twitter. Directed by Nelson, the film also features an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Mohanlal.

The song 'Hukum' in Jailer also found a mention in several tweets and started trending on Twitter. We bring to you some of the reactions of social media users on Rajinikanth's Jailer.

I think this is that shot which Nelson narrated during the audio launch about how #Thalaivar said we shouldn't discourage a junior artist who'd be full of dreams & suggested to make him stand next to him, & Thalaivar will place his hand on him. __#JailerBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/Ue5FMWGuoN — Subbu ______ (@subbusurya) August 10, 2023

I loved every Mohanlal scene in Jailer and the BGM Vera Level __#JailerBlockbuster #JailerReview #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/b0ja3h5HQT — Sri Reddy (@MsSriReddy) August 10, 2023

#Shivanna nailed his portion _ definitely Many from Kollywood will start watch his movies. #Shivarajkumar



Hats off Sir your screen presence _#JailerBlockbuster #JailerReview pic.twitter.com/nu4oz23BFc August 10, 2023

#Jailer MONSTROUS opening _

Sets second best record opening collection for a kollywood movie clocking 109+ Cr worldwide #JailerBlockbuster



Overseas - 42.36 Cr

Tamil Nadu - 33.21 Cr

Karnataka - 11.85 Cr

Telugu states - 11.74 Cr

Kerala - 5.66 Cr

ROI - 4.81 Cr



KING of BO_ pic.twitter.com/yLIbrICWDe August 11, 2023

The plot of 'Jailer' revolves around a retired cop, who avenges his son's death. The film released theatrically on August 10, 2023 to mostly positive reviews from the critics. Rajinikanth is seen in the role of a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, hailed as 'Tiger', for his way of working. He takes it as a challenge to stop a gang from trying to rescue their jailed leader. It boasts of several impressive high-octane action scenes.

The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander in his third collaboration with Rajinikanth, after 'Petta' (2019) and 'Darbar (2020) and fourth collaboration with Nelson after 'Kolamaavu Kokila' (2018), 'Doctor' (2021), and 'Beast' (2022).