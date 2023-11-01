Janhvi Kapoor Drops Her Village Girl Avatar As Thangam From Devera

New Delhi: Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor has set the internet ablaze with the dazzling first look from her upcoming film 'Devera', where she dons a resplendent green-blue saree, beautifully draped in south Indian style.

In a sneak peek that left fans and industry insiders alike spellbound, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to introduce her character, 'Thangam'. The actress exuded grace, elegance, and a captivating aura in her portrayal of 'Thangam', promising a performance that's set to be nothing short of her spectacular.

In her recently revealed look, Janhvi is wearing a blue cotton saree with a green blouse and she looked absolutely stunning. For makeup, her look is minimal with kajal and a natural lip with her hair tied back. She wrote “Missing set and the team and being Thangam #Devara."

The first look poster features Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam, standing against a backdrop of breathtaking scenic beauty. With her simple yet traditional attire, the actress has not only embraced the South Indian culture but has also captured the essence of her character with exceptional finesse.

'Devara' has been making headlines ever since the pan-India project was first announced by the makers. Touted to be the biggest release of 2024, the magnum opus is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Koratala Siva.

Earlier this month, the filmmaker announced that the high-budget spectacle will be made in two parts owing to its powerful storyline and grandeur.

Rejoicing 'Devara' fans across the globe with this big announcement, Koratala Siva said, "The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part. So, we took the decision to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won’t change in shape but will thrive in scale. One of the biggest canvases ever of ‘Devara’ will be done in two parts and April 5, 2024, is just the beginning."

'Devara' marks Janhvi Kapoor’s South film debut. The film directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, and is set to release on April 5, 2024. 'Devara' is unarguably one of the most awaited film to come out from the Indian cinema.

Janhvi recently commenced the second schedule of 'Devara' in Goa. The actress shred the updates with her fans by posting a photo where she was seen treating herself with a movie night and ice-cream.

Meanwhile, she also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao.