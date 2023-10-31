Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up Filming Schedule Of Devara, Treats Herself With Ice Cream, Movie Night

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor treated herself with a movie night as the filming schedule of her film 'Devara' wraps up. Last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' co-starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi bagged a role in ambitious pan-India project 'Devara', co starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The actress recently announced the wrap up of an important schedule from the action entertainer.

Janhvi took to social media and shared the chilling picture after completion of the schedule. She is enjoying an ice cream and a movie night. Sharing the pictures on social media, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Nothing like a tres leches and a movie night after a fulfilling schedule wrap #Devara"

'Devara' has been making headlines ever since the pan-India project was first announced by the makers. Touted to be the biggest release of 2024, the magnum opus is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Koratala Siva.

Earlier this month, the filmmaker announced that the high-budget spectacle will be made in two parts owing to its powerful storyline and grandeur.

Rejoicing 'Devara' fans across the globe with this big announcement, Koratala Siva said, "The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part. So, we took the decision to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won’t change in shape but will thrive in scale. One of the biggest canvases ever of ‘Devara’ will be done in two parts and April 5, 2024, is just the beginning."

'Devara' marks Janhvi Kapoor’s South film debut. The film directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, and is set to release on April 5, 2024. 'Devara' is unarguably one of the most awaited film to come out from the Indian cinema.

Besides 'Devara', Janhvi also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao, which is also slated for release in 2024.