KGF Star Yash Gets Love From Japan And Malaysia, Fans Chant ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’ - Watch

New Delhi: From the success of KGF 1 and 2, actor Yash has secured a significant place for Kannada films. Yash’s character ‘Rocky Bhai’ has become one of the iconic characters of Indian cinema. After emerging as a blockbuster in India, KGF 1 and 2 were released in Japan recently. The film was Yash’s first major theatrical release in Japan and the audience showered their love on Rocky Bhai.

Right from the day of release, social media was flooded with reviews and how the audience in Japan were loving his performance, dynamic persona and swag. The film grew from strength to strength and Yash’s fandom has been witnessing a surge in the country.

In a video that went viral from one of the houseful shows, the audience in Japan can be seen wearing Rocky Bhai masks, outfits and screaming 'Salaam Rocky Bhai'. The fans were also spotted across various locations like restaurants, malls and even beaches sporting 'Rocky Bhai' masks. After witnessing his impressive performance, a large section of the audience in Japan have done a deep dive into Yash’s filmography and have taken to social media raving about his exceptional journey from working backstage in theater to becoming a global star.

Few days ago, Yash had also visited Malaysia, where he received an unprecedented welcome. Right from the airport, Rocking Star was greeted with massive hoardings, people wearing outfits with Rocking Star’s name and pictures, fan made sketches, paintings and figurines of their beloved Rocky Bhai.

As Yash’s popularity continues to grow, audiences are waiting for the announcement of his next.