Jason Shah, Amy Jackson reunite after 8 years for AL Vijay's next!

New Delhi: Moviegoers these days appreciate films that touch their hearts and create lasting impressions. And now the handsome hunk of Bollywood, Jason Shah, will star in an intense action thriller film. Jason has been one of those actors in the industry who has left a mark in the hearts of the audience. The actor has been in the industry for a long time and is excited to reunite with his old co-star Amy Jackson.

For the unknown, around eight years ago, Jason and Amy Jackson shared the screen in a Yardley TV ad. The pair will reunite on screen alongside Arun Vijay in one of the upcoming action thrillers, which is being directed by AL Vijay.

On working together after such a long time with Amy, Jason said, "I and Amy worked together in this tv commercial in 2014 for Yardley and now we are back in 2022 in AL Vijay's movie which also stars Arun Vijay as well. It is just amazing to work with her, she is very professional, she is at the top of her game, and she is a very clean-cut actress, which is really very nice to work with as there is no drama; just come do the work, and let's wrap up and then get into another day of the shoot. which is so nice to work in that kind of atmosphere. Because you know you are there to work, you are very focused and you know what you go to do and there is not a lot of time wasting with her which is really nice."

On working with director AL Vijay, he says"Al Vijay is a great director I think he is one of the calmest directors I have ever worked with. He has always got a smile on his face he never shouts too, he likes to keep the set calm which I liked. There is not a lot of distraction that happens and you can remain focused on the job at hand. It is amazing, truly amazing to be working in the south industry and this is my second Tamil film which God has blessed me with and I am really honored to be working with this cast and crew."

We can't wait to watch this duo again on the big screen as they share their incredible chemistry and make the audience's hearts skip a beat.

On the work front, Apart from doing many commercials, Jason has also been part of TV shows like "Jhansi Ki Rani" and "Barrister Babu". Apart from that, Jason has also been part of movies like "Partner" and "Fitoor". Jason will also make his tamil debut with A.R. Murugadoss's '' August 16 1947' film. We can't wait to see what the actor has in store for us next.