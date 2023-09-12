trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661198
Jigarthanda Double X Teaser: SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence In Intriguing Action-Comedy - Watch

Jigarthanda Double X Teaser: This Karthik Subbaraj film is set to release in theatres this Diwali.

Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 08:56 AM IST|Source: ANI
Jigarthanda Double X Teaser: SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence In Intriguing Action-Comedy - Watch Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: The teaser of the highly-anticipated film ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ starring SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence was unveiled on Monday. The Tamil teaser of the film was launched by Dhanush on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “Glad to launch the trailer of @karthiksubbaraj”s jigarthanda double x. This looks like an absolute blast.#JigarthandaDoubleX - Teaser. Best wishes to @karthiksubbaraj and team for Diwali 2023."


While the Tamil teaser was released by Dhanush, the Telugu teaser was unveiled by Mahesh Babu, Malayalam by Dulquer Salmaan, and Kannada by Rakshit Shetty. The teaser is being received well in all languages, with fans celebrating it on social media.

‘Jigarthanda Double X’ also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. Producer Kaarthekeyen Santhanam said in a statement, "We had a fruitful and extensive shoot spread across many locations for this big project. We are eagerly looking forward to releasing 'Jigarthanda Double X' for Diwali this year."

Director Karthik Subbaraj said, “The film is a creatively satisfying experience for all of us. We had shot 'Jigarthanda Double X' in some of the most exotic locations. I am sure we are going to present a very exciting experience to the audience. I sincerely thank my actors, technicians and all others who supported this huge project."

An action drama, 'Jigathanda DoubleX' will be released in multiple languages this Diwali. A prequel to the blockbuster 'Jigarthanda' (2014), 'Jigarthanda Double X' is one of the most anticipated films of the year.
The movie is an action gangster genre just like 'Jigarthanda' written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. National award-winning cinematographer Tirru, who shares a great rapport with Karthik Subbaraj and worked together in films such as 'Mercury' and Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta', is the Director of Photography for 'Jigarthanda Double X'.

Music for the movie is by Santhosh Narayanan who has scored for 'Jigarthanda' and has been part of most of Karthik’s earlier movies as well. The film is set to release in theatres this Diwali. 

 

