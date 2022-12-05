Jr NTR congratulates S.S Rajamouli on winning Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle, says, ‘This is just the beginning...’

New Delhi: NTR Jr congratulated his dear friend and director S.S Rajamouli who bagged the award for Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle for magnum opus ‘RRR’ which was recently screened at the Chinese theatre in Los Angeles. NTR Jr and S.S Rajamouli have been friends for more than 20 years now and have collaborated on four successful blockbuster movies till date. They have a remarkable rapport, and the art they do together is a true visual delight.

RRR has continued to charm the audience with its technical skill and captivating script. After hearing the news NTR Jr took to his social media to congratulate the incredible director by saying, “This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along.”

Director S.S Rajamouli also replied to this tweet saying, “Haha. Small correction Tarak… Beginning of OUR JOURNEY..:)”

Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along. https://t.co/QhHtncQHYw — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 3, 2022

Fans also posted their heartfelt congratulations in the comments section. “Congratulations Jakkana,” commented one fan. “It's Just beginning,” added another user.

Be it S.S Rajamouli's directorial debut 'Student No.1' or his latest magnum opus 'RRR', this powerful duo of him and Pan India star NTR Jr can together take Indian cinema to new heights and the audience would love to see them come back on the big screens.