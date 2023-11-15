Jr NTR Resumes Shooting For Devara Part 1 After Diwali Break

NEW DELHI: After a joyous break to celebrate Diwali and partake in the festivities, the man of masses, NTR Jr, is back in the action, resuming the shoot for the much-anticipated film 'Devara Part 1.' The team is gearing up to capture the film's most epic moments as they continue the shooting process.

Sharing the exciting news on their official X account, the film's page posted, "After a brief festival break, our hardworking team is back on sets for another epic schedule. 'Devara Part 1' – A big screen extravaganza unveiling on April 5th, 2024."

'Devara' has been making headlines ever since the pan-India project was first announced by the makers. Touted to be the biggest release of 2024, the magnum opus is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Koratala Siva.

Originally conceived as a one-part film, director Koratala Siva recently disclosed that 'Devara' will be presented in two parts due to its monumental runtime, intricate storytelling, and meticulously detailed aesthetic canvas.

Rejoicing 'Devara' fans across the globe with this big announcement, Koratala Siva said, "The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part. So, we took the decision to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won’t change in shape but will thrive in scale. One of the biggest canvases ever of ‘Devara’ will be done in two parts and April 5, 2024, is just the beginning."

Apart from NTR Jr, the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film marks Janhvi's south film debut. The trio is set to bring an unforgettable cinematic experience to audiences nationwide. 'Devara Part 1' is scheduled to hit theatres across India on April 5, 2024.