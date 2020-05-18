Jr NTR’s first look from 'RRR' won't release on his birthday, but the 'wait will absolutely be worth it'

New Delhi: Fans were waiting with bated breath to see the first look of superstar Jr NTR in the much-anticipated ‘RRR’, but as per the latest update, no special video will be released on the occasion as the work could not be completed.

In a statement released on Monday by team ‘RRR’, the makers clarified that due to extension of lockdown, the could not finish the work on Jr NTR’s look as planned previously and were to release it on May 20.

“As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of NTR to give you all a treat on his birthday. And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion,” the tweet read.

Team ‘RRR’ further said that they won’t release just anything for the sake of it and asked fans to wait as it would be worth it.

“We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us,” they stated.

‘RRR’ is directed by SS Rajamouli. It is his first film after the two-part epic fantasy ‘Baahubali’. Apart from Jr NTR, ‘RRR’ also stars Ram Charan. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also make their Telugu debut with the film.

In March, on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers of ‘RRR’ had treated the audience to his first look as Ramaraju in the film. A special video featuring the two superstars was also unveiled.

‘RRR’ stands for ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ in Telugu, ‘Raththam Ranam Rowthiram’ in Tamil and ‘Rise Roar Revolt’ in Hindi. It will simultaneously release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages.

It is a fictional story set in the pre-independence era (1920) and based on the lives of two well-known revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

‘RRR’ is slated to hit the screens on January 8, 2021.