Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna Is All Set To Warm Your Hearts In Bhojpuri - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' has remain a constant favourite of many. Pleasing Bhojpuri fans, 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' is all set to bring tears to your eyes. What's more? 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' can be watched while sitting at home.

Blockbuster Bollywood movie 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' was a big hit. It stars Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Now, a film with the same title is all set to mesmerise audience in Bhojpuri. The special premiere of actor and producer Yash Kumar's new film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' will air on 9 December 2023. All set to astound the audience, the film will premiere on Bhojpuri's most watched TV channel Bhojpuri Cinema from 5 pm on Saturday evening.

For those who cannot catch it on Saturday can catch again on 10 December 2023 from 10 am. Reaffirming the belief in relationships, the film is set to leave you teary-eyed.It is based on the importance of relationships paving way for the audience to watch while sitting at home with their families.

'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' promises to surprise you with action like no other. 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' stars Yash Kumar, Raksha Gupta, Pawan Singh and Dimple Singh, Amit Shukla, Anita Rawat, Vinod Mishra, Saba Khan, Radhey Kumar, Vaishnavi Shahi, Poonam Verma, Sanjeev Mishra and Neelu Yadav are in lead roles. The music composer of the film is Sajan Mishra and lyricist is Shekhar Madhur.