Kabir Bedi Is Sage Kashyapa In Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Starrer 'Shaakuntalam', Reveal Makers

The makers have now revealed that Bollywood veteran Kabir Bedi essays the role of ancient sage Kashyapa in the Gunasekhar directorial.

New Delhi: As Tollywood movie "Shaakuntalam", starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, inches towards theatrical release in April, the expectations around the movie are constantly on the rise.

The makers have now revealed that Bollywood veteran Kabir Bedi essays the role of ancient sage Kashyapa in the Gunasekhar directorial.

 

"Among the Saptarishis of the Rig Veda.. The sage from who's name the magnificent region of 'Kashmir' derives its name.. A prime figure in this tale of Shakuntala-Dushyant. @iKabirBedi as Sage Kashyapa. #Shaakuntalam," the makers, Guna Teamworks tweeted on Tuesday.

"Shaakuntalam" is a retelling of the classic tale of Shakuntala and Dushyant, the parents of Bharat, after whom Bharatvarsh or India derives its name.

Director and filmmaker Gunasekhar has in 2015 made a historical on famed Kakateeya queen Rudhramadevi who ruled over present-day Telangana. His directorial "Okkadu" starring Mahesh Babu in 2003, was a massive hit.

