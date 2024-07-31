Advertisement
KIARA ADVANI

Kaira Advani Turns 32: ‘Game Changer’ Team Shares New Poster

To celebrate Kiara Advani’s 32nd birthday, the makers of Game Changers unveiled a brand-new poster.

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2024
Kaira Advani Turns 32: ‘Game Changer’ Team Shares New Poster (Image: x)

New Delhi: Renowned actress Kiara Advani, celebrated for her impactful roles in blockbuster hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shershaah, and Kabir Singh, marked her 33rd birthday today with a delightful surprise for her fans.

On the occasion of her birthday, filmmaker S. Shankar and the team behind the highly anticipated film Game Changers unveiled a new poster featuring the birthday girl. In the poster, Kiara is seen wearing the same outfit as seen in the film's first single, "Jaragandi’’.
Alongside the poster, they also unveiled that Kiara's character will be known as ‘Jabilamma’ in the film, captioning, 

“Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very Happy Birthday
Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts”

Kiara Advani, who has captivated audiences across both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, is set to star opposite Ram Charan in Game Changers. Alongside Ram Charan, The movie also features an ensemble cast including Srikanth, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles.

Fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting the release of Game Changers with Kiara Advani's performance and the film's dynamic cast generating considerable excitement.

