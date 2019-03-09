Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer Sita to release on this date

Sita, one of the most awaited films of the year, is releasing on April 25th and fans are excited to watch the film. The Teja directorial has Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. They were last seen together in Kavacham, which released in March 2018. The film received mixed responses at the box office, but the pair were appreciated a lot for their performance. Sita also has Mannara Chopra playing a key role. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is playing the antagonist in this film which went on floors last year.

Sita is touted be a different kind of love story and the shooting of the film is in final stages, taking place in Ramoji Film City. Anup Rubens is composing music and Sirsha Ray is handling the cinematography. Anil Sunkara is bankrolling the movie under AK Entertainments banner.

It is said that Kajal will be seen playing a negative role in this film and that she was impressed with the script the minute it was narrated to her. She earlier worked with Teja for Nene Raju Nene Mantri and that film was a blockbuster.

This is first film of Sreenivas with Teja and the actor can be considered lucky to have got the chance to work under the direction of Teja at a very young age.

Fans are pretty excited and are waiting to watch the film on screen.