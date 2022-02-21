हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures from her 'God Bharai', fans say ‘badhaai ho’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently had a traditional baby shower ceremony (God Bharai).

Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures from her &#039;God Bharai&#039;, fans say ‘badhaai ho’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently had a traditional baby shower ceremony (God Bharai).

For the occasion, the couple opted for ethnic wear. Kajal looked graceful in a traditional Banarasi pink saree that she teamed up with ethnic jewellery. Gautam twinned with her in a white kurta-pyjama and a red jacket.

 

Sharing an adorable picture with Gautam, Kajal captioned it as, "God Bharai."

ba

The couple announced the news of Kajal's pregnancy on New Year 2022. Gautam wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022" followed by a pregnant woman emoji.

bap

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020. 

 

