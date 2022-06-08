हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan on gifting spree! After Lexus car to director, gives his own Rolex watch to Suriya for Vikram success

Vikram success: Director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Kamal Haasan, who are delighted with the overwhelming response to their film which is smashing box office records, called on Suriya at his residence to thank him for his contribution to the film

Kamal Haasan on gifting spree! After Lexus car to director, gives his own Rolex watch to Suriya for Vikram success
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Chennai: After having gifted director Lokesh Kanakaraj a car and all his assistant directors a motorbike each, superstar Kamal Haasan has now gifted his own Rolex watch to actor Suriya for his power-packed performance in the just-released action thriller 'Vikram'.

Suriya, who appears at the fag end of the film, interestingly plays a character called 'Rolex' in the film.

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Kamal Haasan, who are delighted with the overwhelming response to their film which is smashing box office records, called on Suriya at his residence to thank him for his contribution to the film.

Suriya went on to post pictures of the gift presented by Kamal Haasan on Twitter and tweeted, "A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your Rolex!"

Raaj Kamal Films International, actor Kamal Haasan's production house which produced the film, also tweeted pictures of the meeting between Kamal Haasan and Suriya at the latter's residence.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kamal HaasanLexus carRolex watchSuriyaVikram box office collectionsvikram movieLokesh Kanakaraj
Next
Story

Kamal Haasan gifts a suave Lexus car to 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanakaraj as film smashes Box Office!

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp won a major defamation lawsuit.