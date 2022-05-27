हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's Tamil film 'Vikram' to release on 400 screens in Telugu states

The Telugu version of the film, which also features Vijay Setupati and Fahadh Faasil, is being bankrolled by Sreshth Movies. 

Kamal Haasan&#039;s Tamil film &#039;Vikram&#039; to release on 400 screens in Telugu states
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram', directed by Kollywood`s hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be released on 400 screens in the two Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 3. It will be the biggest Kamal Haasan movie release ever in the two states.

The Telugu version of the film, which also features Vijay Setupati and Fahadh Faasil, is being bankrolled by Sreshth Movies. As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan and the core team of 'Vikram' will attend a pre-release event scheduled to take place soon in Hyderabad.

The action film, which stars Kamal Haasan as the enigmatic protagonist, has Vijay and Fahadh in spellbinding grey roles. 

Suriya Sivakumar will be seen filling a short, yet important role in the rather dark film. 'Vikram' has received U/A certification from the Censor Board.

