Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' is unstoppable at Box Office, becomes second highest Kollywood films of all time

NEW DELHI: Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' continues to enthral audiences in cinema halls as the film closed yet another fantastic week at the box office. The film ended its third week run in the theatres, raking in approximately Rs 39 crores, taking the total earning of the film so far to Rs 276 crores in India.

Inching closer to Rs 300 crores in India, the film crossed this magical number worldwide some time ago. The film is the second highest-grossing 'Kollywood' film, with a worldwide collection of close to Rs 400 crores. The film opened to a great first week, collecting Rs. 164.75 crores. In the second week, it made a total business of Rs. 72.50 crores.

The film will also hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 8. It will premiere in four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Vikram' features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. 

Actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles. The film is a spiritual successor of the 1986 film of the same name. It revolves around a Black Ops cop team's mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. 

Haasan plays the role of an agent working for RAW, Arun Kumar. He is at times brutal and ruthless with criminals. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie. Produced by Haasan and Mahendran under the banner 'Raaj Kamal Films International', the film hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

 

Kamal HaasanVikramVikram box office collectionsVikram collectionskamal haasan filmVikram reviews

