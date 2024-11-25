Kanguva BTS: What Went Behind Making The Crocodile Fight Scene - Watch

New Delhi: Suriya's latest outing - Kanguva impressed the fans with its massive action sequences, enthralling set designs, interesting storyline and fabulous performances. The film opened to an overwhelming response from all corners and dominated the box office. While the film kept viewers glued to their seats, one particular scene featuring Suriya’s fight with a crocodile stood out as a thrilling highlight. However, executing this scene was no easy task for the team. It has been directed by Siva and bankrolled by Studio Green together with UV Creations.

KANGUVA CROCODILE FIGHT SCENE

The crocodile fight in Kanguva was undoubtedly one of the key highlights, showcasing Suriya's nail-biting action. While the scene looked grand and seamless on screen, it required immense effort behind the scenes. Director Siva's vision was to bring out the wildness, rawness, and rustic essence of an era set 1,000 years ago. He meticulously designed the combat between a wild man and a wild animal, creating a spectacle that was both intense and authentic.

The entire sequence emerged as a never-seen-before action spectacle in the film. From production designer Milan’s perfect recreation of the jungle’s vicinity to crafting the massive crocodile, every detail reflected the team’s dedication. The efforts behind this sequence were clearly visible, making it a standout moment in the entire film.

KANGUVA MADE ON MASSIVE SCALE

The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. Studio Green signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe.

The film stars Suriya in dual roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Ravi Raghavendra and Karunas.

The film was released on November 14, 2024.