New Delhi: Studio Green's much-awaited 'Kanguva', starring Suriya, is one of the biggest releases eagerly awaited by the audience. The teaser has already given a glimpse of its thrilling world, leaving excitement continuously rising. As the makers recently announced the release date as October 10, 2024, they have now started the countdown for the film's release with 100 days remaining.

Taking to their social media, the makers of 'Kanguva' shared an intriguing video giving a glimpse of its enthralling world and starting the countdown of 100 days to the film's release. They further captioned it -

"100 days to go for the King's arrival

Brace yourselves

For #Kanguva

#KanguvaFromOct10"

Kanguva is touted as one of the most expensive films of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 Cr., it's bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham and several other big films.

Moreover, the film has been shot across 7 different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences featuring over 10,000 people.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.