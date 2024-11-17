Kanguva Rakes In Rs.89.32 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days; Makers Celebrate With Electrifying Poster

New Delhi: Studio Green’s highly anticipated film Kanguva has made a stellar debut, raking in an impressive Rs.89.32 crore worldwide within just two days of its release. The action-packed movie, which opened to overwhelming love from audiences, is proving to be a major box office hit. To mark this exciting milestone, the makers unveiled a striking new poster on social media, further fueling the buzz.

Kanguva, which released on November 14, 2024, is not just another film – it’s the biggest and most expensive film of the year, with a massive budget of over ₹350 crore. This puts it ahead of other major hits like Pushpa and Singham. The film takes audiences on an epic journey through the prehistoric era, with breathtaking action sequences and a unique storyline.

The film has been shot across seven countries, with experts from Hollywood brought on board for its technical departments, including action and cinematography. It features one of the grandest war sequences in Indian cinema, with over 10,000 people involved. With a global distribution plan in place, Kanguva is set to dominate the box office even further as it continues its massive worldwide release.