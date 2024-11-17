Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821414https://zeenews.india.com/regional/kanguva-rakes-in-rs-89-32-crore-worldwide-in-2-days-makers-celebrate-with-electrifying-poster-2821414.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANGUVA

Kanguva Rakes In Rs.89.32 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days; Makers Celebrate With Electrifying Poster

Kanguva grosses Rs.89.32 crore worldwide in just two days, celebrating its success with a stunning new poster.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2024, 08:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kanguva Rakes In Rs.89.32 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days; Makers Celebrate With Electrifying Poster (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: Studio Green’s highly anticipated film Kanguva has made a stellar debut, raking in an impressive Rs.89.32 crore worldwide within just two days of its release. The action-packed movie, which opened to overwhelming love from audiences, is proving to be a major box office hit. To mark this exciting milestone, the makers unveiled a striking new poster on social media, further fueling the buzz.

Kanguva, which released on November 14, 2024, is not just another film – it’s the biggest and most expensive film of the year, with a massive budget of over ₹350 crore. This puts it ahead of other major hits like Pushpa and Singham. The film takes audiences on an epic journey through the prehistoric era, with breathtaking action sequences and a unique storyline.

The film has been shot across seven countries, with experts from Hollywood brought on board for its technical departments, including action and cinematography. It features one of the grandest war sequences in Indian cinema, with over 10,000 people involved. With a global distribution plan in place, Kanguva is set to dominate the box office even further as it continues its massive worldwide release.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK