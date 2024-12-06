Kanguva, Starring Suriya, Bobby Deol To Premiere Globally On THIS Date

New Delhi: The much-anticipated fantasy-action film Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, is set to debut worldwide on December 8, 2024, on Prime Video. Directed by Siva and produced by K.E. Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green in collaboration with UV Creations, the film will be available to audiences in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada across 240 countries and territories.

Kanguva tells the story of Francis (Suriya), a fearless bounty hunter who discovers a mysterious connection to Zeta, a lost child, and uncovers a past life as Kanguva, the son of a chieftain from 11th-century India. Battling foes across timelines, Francis must protect Zeta and unravel his cosmic bond before it’s too late.

Available exclusively to Prime members, Kanguva combines breathtaking visuals, intense action, and a deeply emotional narrative. With Bobby Deol portraying the menacing antagonist Udhiran and Disha Patani in a pivotal role, the film promises to be a complete cinematic experience. The global premiere adds another highly anticipated title to Prime Video’s diverse and expanding library.