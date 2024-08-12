New Delhi: Suriya's Kanguva, made under the banner of Studio Green, is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. With its thrilling posters and amazing 'Fire Song,' the excitement for the film is palpable. The makers dropped the Kanguva trailer today and it looks extraordinary.

KANGUVA TRAILER

After Kalki 2898 AD, Kanguva is proving to be yet another milestone in South movie making. Suriya's character is portrayed as a ferocious daredevil, and the superstar is making a ravishing entry into the Pan-India market. It's fair to say that the trailer is Suriya's lion’s roar across India. The trailer beautifully depicts both prehistoric humans and our future. Such an imaginative and daring project could only come from the South.

With the trailer release, the makers wished the director Siva as he celebrated his birthday. They further jotted down the caption. "Wishing the master storyteller and the maestro of cinematic experiences a birthday as unforgettable as his films Here's to a blockbuster year and abundant success for our #DirectorSiva Sir Wishes from Team #Kanguva #HBDSiva"

IS KANGUVA THE MOST EXPENSIVE FILM MADE SO FAR?

‘Kanguva’ is hailed as the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, it's bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.