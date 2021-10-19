हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shankar Rao

Kannada actor-comedian Shankar Rao passed away at 88

Shankar Rao appeared in popular Kannada TV serials such as 'Maya Mruga', 'Silli Lalli' and 'Papa Pandu'.

Kannada actor-comedian Shankar Rao passed away at 88
IANS

Bengaluru: Noted Kannada actor and comedian Shankar Rao passed away at his home here on Monday. He was 88 and unwell for quite some time.

Shankar Rao acted in more than a hundred Kannada films by the side of all popular heroes for over three decades. Some of the stars he worked with included Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag, Anant Nag, Lokesh, Srinath, Dwarkeesh, Shivaraj Kumar, Ravichandran, Ramesh Arvind, Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar and Darshan.

Closely associated with the stage, Shankar Rao made his Sandalwood debut with the movie 'Yaara Sakshi'. He also appeared in popular Kannada TV serials such as 'Maya Mruga', 'Silli Lalli' and 'Papa Pandu'.

