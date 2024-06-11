Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756908
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RENUKASWAMY MURDER CASE

Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Renukaswamy Murder Case: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been taken for questioning by the police.

|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 04:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been taken into custody in connection with a murder case in Bengaluru, the police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Renukaswamy (33), a native of Chitradurga whose body was recovered in Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru on June 9.

The case has been registered at Kamakshipalya police station. Around 10 people have been detained in the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish said that Thoogudeepa has been taken for questioning by the police.

"In connection with a murder case registered in Kamakshipalya Police Station limits of Bengaluru West division on 9th June, one of the actors of the Kannada film industry has been secured and he is being questioned. The details are yet to be ascertained and the matter is under investigation," the DCP (West) Girish said in a press conference here today.

"Renukaswamy (33) from Chitradurga is the victim. Around 10 people are detained and they are being questioned," he said.

Further investigation is underway in the case. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition
DNA
How will be the cabinet of Modi 3.0
DNA
Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
DNA
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
DNA
The cost of veg thali has increased further
DNA
What did Pakistanis say on PM Modi's oath
DNA
China's tallest waterfall turns out to be fake
DNA
Drone delivery service started on Mount Everest
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'roadmap' to run NDA government
DNA Video
DNA: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams dances on Her arrival at space station