Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu dies of heart attack, Sonu Sood and others mourn sudden demise!

New Delhi: Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu succumbed to a heart attack on Friday, October 29, 2021. He complained of chest pain and was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru this morning.

Soon after the unfortunate news broke, his celeb friends and fans thronged the social media to extend condolences to his family. He was 46.

Sonu Sood, who has worked fairly well in South movies mourned Rajkumar's sudden death. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, Manoj Manchu among others were saddened by this news and expressed grief.

Heartbroken

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Sad to know about the sudden demise of Kannada film star #PuneethRajkumar due to massive heart attack .

It’s a huge loss loss to the Kannada Film Industry .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire industry at large . #PuneethRajkumar sir .

ॐ शान्ति !

pic.twitter.com/NlsviW8MeM — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken #PuneethRajkumar anna .. not fair … — Manoj Manchu (@HeroManoj1) October 29, 2021

Earlier in the day, Dr Ranganath Nayak of Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru told ANI: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar(in pic)was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar(in pic)was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am.Trying our best to treat him.His condition is serious.Can't say anything as of now.His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU: Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Gw4Xp5r5pV — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar made his debut as a child actor way back in 70s and 80s with movies such as Premada Kanike (1976), and Aarathi. His act in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) was high acclaimed.

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon #PuneethRajkumar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Puneeth's first lead role was in 2002's Appu.

Appu, as he was fondly called bagged the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu. He also won Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

He featured in many successful movies such as Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Arasu, Milana, Raajakumara, and Anjani Putra among several others.

Hailed as one of the highest paid Kannada actors, he made his TV debut with game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? or Kaun Banega Crorepati.