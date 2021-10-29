हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu dies of heart attack, Sonu Sood and others mourn sudden demise!

Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu complained of chest pain today morning and was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru. 

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu dies of heart attack, Sonu Sood and others mourn sudden demise!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu succumbed to a heart attack on Friday, October 29, 2021. He complained of chest pain and was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru this morning. 

Soon after the unfortunate news broke, his celeb friends and fans thronged the social media to extend condolences to his family. He was 46.

Sonu Sood, who has worked fairly well in South movies mourned Rajkumar's sudden death. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, Manoj Manchu among others were saddened by this news and expressed grief. 

Earlier in the day, Dr Ranganath Nayak of Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru told ANI: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar(in pic)was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU

Puneeth Rajkumar made his debut as a child actor way back in 70s and 80s with movies such as Premada Kanike (1976), and Aarathi. His act in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) was high acclaimed. 

Puneeth's first lead role was in 2002's Appu.

Appu, as he was fondly called bagged the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu. He also won Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu. 

He featured in many successful movies such as Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Arasu, Milana, Raajakumara, and Anjani Putra among several others. 

Hailed as one of the highest paid Kannada actors, he made his TV debut with game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? or Kaun Banega Crorepati. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Puneeth Rajkumarpuneeth rajkumar deadpuneeth rajkumar diespuneeeth rajkumar heart attackKannada actorHappy Birthday Sonu Sood
Next
Story

South superstar Suriya excited about Jai Bhim, says 'this film is not in my comfort zone'!

Must Watch

PT1M37S

South Korean Pet store owner bakes Squid Game-themed dog treats for Halloween