Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites: Thousands of fans at Kanteerava Stadium - Watch

New Delhi: The legendary Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar succumbed to a heart attack on Friday morning, October 29, 2021. He complained of chest pain and was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. He was 46.

Soon after the unfortunate news broke, his celeb friends and fans thronged the social media to extend condolences to his family. Puneeth Rajkumar' last rites are underway at present and his mortal remains will be put to rest beside the grave of his father, the legendary actor of Kannada cinema Dr Rajkumar in Bengaluru.

The order was issued in this regard by senior IAS officer N. Manjunath Prasad, Principle Secretary to the Chief Minister on Friday, as per IANS report.

#WATCH Fans in large numbers pay last respects to #PuneethRajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/XDMszFWc36 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

His mortal remains will be kept for public view at Kanteerava Stadium till Saturday evening. Thousands of people across the state are pouring in to pay their last respects to their favourite star. An ocean of his fans and followers thronged the stadium this morning to bid their icon a teary-eyed goodbye.

On the basis of the decision taken by #PuneethRajkumar's family, next stage of security arrangements will be made. Family will take a call on when the final rites will be performed. Probably, the last rites will be done today itself: Bengaluru CP, Kamal Pant at Kanteerava Stadium pic.twitter.com/uNpJqGWoz6 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar's mother Parvathamma is also laid to rest in the same premises. The decision has been taken as per the wishes of his family. Civic agency of Bengaluru and the Police department have been asked to make necessary arrangements.

Many big wigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MK Stalin, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other South stars such as Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood, Jr NTR, Sudhir Babu, Siddharth among others were left grieving.

Bengaluru | Long queue of fans at Kanteerava Stadium to pay last respects to Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar who passed away yesterday pic.twitter.com/Z60E3A6hXi — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

The son of matinee idol, the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans.

Puneeth Rajkumar made his debut as a child actor way back in the 70s and 80s with movies such as Premada Kanike (1976), and Aarathi. His act in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) was high acclaimed.

Bengaluru, Karnataka | Fans paid last respects to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium, late last night. His last rites of will be done with state honours, soon after his daughter arrives from the US. pic.twitter.com/SkIT0tOjnH — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Puneeth's first lead role was in 2002's Appu.

Appu bagged the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu. He also won the Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

He featured in many successful movies such as Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Arasu, Milana, Raajakumara, and Anjani Putra among several others.

Hailed as one of the highest-paid Kannada actors, he made his TV debut with the game show Kannadada Kotyadhipati, a Kannada version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? or Kaun Banega Crorepati.

May his soul rest in peace!