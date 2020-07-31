हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohini Singh

Kannada actress Rohini aka Rishika Singh injured in car crash

Extensive damage occurred to the car at the accident site of Mavallipura near Bengaluru and Singh suffered fractures.


Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Bengaluru: Kannada actress Rohini Singh, daughter of veteran filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu met with an accident and suffered injuries.

Also known as Rishika in the film industry, the actress was returning home from a birthday party with friend Arpita, daughter of actor Jai Jagdish when the car they were travelling in swerved and hit a tree, leading to injuries to both early on Thursday.



However, both are said to be stable. Rishika's actor brother Adityaa said both the girls were fine and should return from the hospital in a week or two.

 

