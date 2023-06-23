topStoriesenglish2626018
Kannada Actress Shyamala Devi Files complaint against Son, His Wife, Claims They Tortured Her

Veteran actress Shyamala Devi has filed a complaint against her son and his wife alleging mental trauma, physical assault, abuse and blackmail in her FIR.   

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:51 PM IST|Source: PTI

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor B Shyamala Devi has filed a complaint against her son and daughter-in-law alleging assault and torture. The 68-year-old actor said in her complaint that her son Nithin S and his wife Smitha tried to throw her out of the house and even assaulted her in order to pressure her into registering the property in their name. 

Shyamala Devi said her son and daughter-in-law live in her house. She alleged that Nithin threatened to lodge a police complaint of dowry harassment against her. The Basavanagudi police are investigating the case.

