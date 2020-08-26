Kannada superstar Yash, Prakash Raj start 'KGF: Chapter 2' shoot

Mumbai: The cast of KGF: Chapter 2, including Kannada superstar Yash and actor Prakash Raj, has started shooting for the much-hyped sequel as India goes through phased unlock.

Among other cast members to face the camera is Malavika Avinash, who is also a politician. She took to her unverified Twitter account and shared the news of the commencement of the shoot, along with pictures.

"After 6 full months... the COVID-19 break is broken. Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth," she tweeted.

Several images of the veteran Prakash Raj from the sets have also been doing the rounds of the internet.

Prakash Raj, who has a pivotal role in the sequel, was not a part of the first film.

"Start camera… action... back to work," he tweeted.

In the images, Prakash Raj is seen receiving instructions from director Prashanth Neel.

— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2020

Welcoming him, Prashanth Neel tweeted: "Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir.

We resume shoot finally for #KGFChapter2 Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck."

"KGF: Chapter 2" also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.