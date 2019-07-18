Kannada TV actress Shobha dies in road accident, filmmaker TN Seetharam expresses grief

New Delhi: Kannada TV actress Shobha, best-known for her role in the hit show 'Magalu Janaki', died on Wednesday in a road accident. Her TV show director, filmmaker TN Seetharam posted on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Expressing grief over the incident, Talagavar posted in Kannada that Shobha, who played the role of Mangala, was ever-smiling and a talented actress. "I express my condolence on behalf of the team," he further wrote, adding a photo of Shobha.

IB Times reports that along with Shobha, four others also died in the accident on the outskirts of Chitradurga, Karnataka. They were travelling in a car which rammed into a truck. The report also adds that total eight people were in the car while five were declared dead, three sustained severe injuries. They were travelling to Banashankari Temple in Badami taluk in Bagalkot district.