close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kannada actress shobha

Kannada TV actress Shobha dies in road accident, filmmaker TN Seetharam expresses grief

Shobha was best-known for her role in the hit show 'Magalu Janaki'. She died on Wednesday in a road accident in Chitradurga.

Kannada TV actress Shobha dies in road accident, filmmaker TN Seetharam expresses grief
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@talagavar.seetaram

New Delhi: Kannada TV actress Shobha, best-known for her role in the hit show 'Magalu Janaki', died on Wednesday in a road accident. Her TV show director, filmmaker TN Seetharam posted on Facebook on Thursday morning. 

Expressing grief over the incident, Talagavar posted in Kannada that Shobha, who played the role of Mangala, was ever-smiling and a talented actress. "I express my condolence on behalf of the team," he further wrote, adding a photo of Shobha.

IB Times reports that along with Shobha, four others also died in the accident on the outskirts of Chitradurga, Karnataka. They were travelling in a car which rammed into a truck. The report also adds that total eight people were in the car while five were declared dead, three sustained severe injuries. They were travelling to Banashankari Temple in Badami taluk in Bagalkot district. 

Tags:
kannada actress shobhaShobha
Next
Story

iSmart Shankar review: Here's what critics feel about Puri Jagannadh's directorial

Must Watch

PT5M17S

Deshhit: ICJ's decision on Kulbushan case led Pakistan to loose once again