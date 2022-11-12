topStoriesenglish
Kantara Box Office Collections: Rishab Shetty starrer shows no signs of slowing down, earns Rs 71 cr in Hindi market

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, has been written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 03:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kantara shows no signs of slowing down
  • The film stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role
  • The film's Hindi version was released on the 14th of October

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's Kantara, ever since its release, has been making waves across the country. The film has received widespread acclaim, with celebrities ranging from Prabhas to Kangana all vocal in their praise for the brilliantly crafted film.

The film has shown no signs of slowing down and has even outperformed some of Bollywood's biggest releases.In its fourth week, the film has earned close to Rs 71 crore at the Hindi box office.The film on Friday earned 1.25 cr at the ticket window. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and film critic, took to Twitter to share the film's box office numbers.

Here is the post shared by Taran Adarsh:

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, has been written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

While 'Kantara' is growing at the box office, it has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

