Kantara Box Office Collections: Rishab Shetty's action thriller hits JACKPOT, earns Rs 305 cr globally!

New Delhi: Having ruled the domestic market with a constant rise at the box office Hombale Films ‘Kantara' is continuously creating new records. While the film is constantly spreading its charm all across the nation which is never been seen before, its popularity among the audience is truly creating examples of its success. Having booked a phenomenal Net collection of around 49 Cr. in the Hindi market, the film has now conquered international boundaries with a gross collection of 305 Cr.

Ever since its release 'Kantara' has truly taken over the entire world with its extraordinary success. While the film has ruled the domestic market with its ever-rising box office numbers, it has also won major critical acclamation on its name and now it went on to book a huge success at the global box office with a gross collection of 305 Cr. and we are excited to see how it will capture the international boundaries further with its raging box office numbers.

Having a look at its global outreach, 'Kantara' is the first South Indian film to play in 50+ theaters after 25 days in a single language. Moreover, its also the first ever Kannada movie that screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and added up yet another feather to its rising success while its Kannada version has collected a huge amount of 1 Million Dollars in North America and 200 K AUD in Australia box office. Apart from this, it has also positioned at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.