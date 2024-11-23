Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823687https://zeenews.india.com/regional/kantara-chapter-1-did-you-know-hombale-films-built-one-of-india-s-biggest-studios-2823687.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANTARA : CHAPTER 1

Kantara: Chapter 1: Did You Know That Hombale Films Built One Of India’s Biggest Studios!

The makers of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 have made history by creating massive sets of the Kadamba Empire in Kundapur, Karnataka. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kantara: Chapter 1: Did You Know That Hombale Films Built One Of India’s Biggest Studios! (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated film 'Kantara : Chapter 1' has taken the Indian film industry by storm with its unique storytelling and gripping visuals. However, behind the breathtaking scenes lies a remarkable feat of production, the creation of the expansive sets for the Kadamba Empire in Kantara : Chapter 1.

According to a source close to the film's production, the makers faced a major challenge when it came to finding a studio large enough to accommodate the massive sets required for the historical epic.

“The makers were unable to find a studio large enough to build the massive sets of the Kadamba Empire, leading them to construct one of India’s biggest studios in Kundapur for Kantara : Chapter 1,” revealed the insider.

Located in the coastal town of Kundapur, Karnataka, the sprawling studio set the stage for a stunning visual portrayal of the ancient empire. From intricate palace structures to vast landscapes, every corner of the set was designed with painstaking detail to immerse the audience in a world long gone.

The makers of Kantara : Chapter 1 recently unveiled yet another official poster from the film along with the release date of the much anticipated prequel.

Have A Look At The New Poster: 

Kantara : Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster hit Kantara, directed and starring Rishab Shetty in pivotal role. 

The folklore thriller is all set for its much anticipated prequel Kantara : Chapter 1 which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK