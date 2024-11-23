Kantara: Chapter 1: Did You Know That Hombale Films Built One Of India’s Biggest Studios!

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated film 'Kantara : Chapter 1' has taken the Indian film industry by storm with its unique storytelling and gripping visuals. However, behind the breathtaking scenes lies a remarkable feat of production, the creation of the expansive sets for the Kadamba Empire in Kantara : Chapter 1.

According to a source close to the film's production, the makers faced a major challenge when it came to finding a studio large enough to accommodate the massive sets required for the historical epic.

“The makers were unable to find a studio large enough to build the massive sets of the Kadamba Empire, leading them to construct one of India’s biggest studios in Kundapur for Kantara : Chapter 1,” revealed the insider.

Located in the coastal town of Kundapur, Karnataka, the sprawling studio set the stage for a stunning visual portrayal of the ancient empire. From intricate palace structures to vast landscapes, every corner of the set was designed with painstaking detail to immerse the audience in a world long gone.

The makers of Kantara : Chapter 1 recently unveiled yet another official poster from the film along with the release date of the much anticipated prequel.

Have A Look At The New Poster:

Kantara : Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster hit Kantara, directed and starring Rishab Shetty in pivotal role.

The folklore thriller is all set for its much anticipated prequel Kantara : Chapter 1 which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2025.