Kantara continues to RULE at the box office, crosses Rs 80 cr in Hindi market!

New Delhi: Hombale Films 'Kantara’ is conquering multiple milestones with its constant rise. First in Kannada and then in the Pan India market, the film is making history all over. Moreover, its growth in the Hindi market has created examples of its success ever since its release on 14 October. The growth figures for the film’s collection at the box office are on a stupendous high and now have reached the mark of 75 Cr in the Hindi market. Kantara Hindi has consistently been growing at the box office, with collections reaching a total of 81.05 Cr. till 20th November, Sunday.

Other than this, the film collected 2.3 Cr. Net on 31 October, Monday and maintained a steady growth on 01 November, Tuesday with 2.3 Cr. Net which jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net on 02 November, Wednesday in the Hindi market. On 03 November, Thursday it garnered 2.05 crores and on 04 November, Friday it was 2.05 Cr. while it registered 4.15 Cr. on 05 November, Saturday

It went on collect the highest collection ever since its release with 4.5 Cr. Net on 06 November, Sunday, and 2.0 Cr. Net on 07 November, Monday which rosed to 2.6 Cr. Net on 08 November, Tuesday, that amounted to 1.5 Cr. Net on 09 November, Wednesday. Apart from its phenomenal box office journey, 'Kantara' also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.