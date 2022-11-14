NEW DELHI: Hombale Films 'Kantara' is conquering multiple milestones with its constant rise. First in Kannada and then in the Pan India market, the film is making history all over. Moreover, its growth in the Hindi market has created examples of its success ever since its release on October 14, 2022. The growth figures for the film's collection at the box office are on a stupendous high and now have reached the mark of 75 crore in the Hindi market. 'Kantara' Hindi has consistently been growing at the box office, with collections reaching a total of 75.95 crore till November 13.

Here's a look at the day-wise collections of 'Kantara' Hindi version:

Oct 14: Rs 1.27 crore

Oct 15: Rs 2.75 Cr

Oct 16: Rs 3.5 cr

Oct 17: Rs 1.75 Cr

Oct 18: Rs 1.88 Cr.

Oct 19: Rs 1.95 Cr

Oct 20: Rs 1.90 Cr

Oct 21: Rs 2.05

Oct 22: Rs 2.55 Cr

Oct 23: Rs 2.65 Cr

Oct 24: Rs 1.90 Cr

Oct 25: Rs 2.35 Cr

Oct 26: Rs 2.60 Cr

Oct 27: Rs 2.60 Cr

Oct 28: Rs 2.75 Cr

Oct 29: Rs 4.1 Cr. Net

Oct 30: Rs 4.4 Cr

Oct 31: Rs 2.3 Cr

Nov 1: Rs 2.3 cr

Nov 2: Rs 2.05 cr

Nov 3: Rs 2.05 cr

Nov 4: Rs 2.05 cr

Nov 5: Rs 4.15 cr

Nov 6: Rs 4.5 cr

Nov 7: Rs 2 cr

Nov 8: Rs 2.6 cr

Nov 9: Rs 1.5 cr

Nov 10: Rs 1.25 cr

Nov 11: Rs 1.25 cr

Nov 12: Rs 2.3 cr

Nov 13: Rs 2.7 cr

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.