Kantara Hindi Box Office collection closer to HITTING Rs 50 cr mark, Rishab Shetty's marvel floors audiences!

New Delhi: Hombale Films 'Kantara' is on a constant rise ever since it's release. Having won the hearts of million in Kannada and Hindi versions, its box office collections are witnessing a constant rise every day. Kantara Hindi has constantly been showing a great jump in its box office collections with a total of 49.6 Cr. Net till 02 November 2022. ‘Kantara' opened with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. On the very first day in the Hindi market on 14 October, Friday. Its second-day collection on 15 October, Saturday was 2.75 Cr. and 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day 16 October, Sunday in the Hindi market.

KANTARA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY-WISE BREAK UP

On, 17 October, the film collected 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market despite the reduction in ticket rates which was an outstanding jump of 40% to 50% in the collections as compared to its first day. With 1.88 Cr. Net on 18 October, Tuesday, and 1.95 Cr. Net on 19 October, Wednesday, the film registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on 20 October, Thursday, which also jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net in the Hindi Market on 21 October, Friday. On 22 October, Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market reached 2.55 Cr. Net and 2.65 Cr. Net on 23 October, Sunday.

As the film entered its next week, on 24 October, Monday the film collected 1.90 Cr. Net and on 25 October, Tuesday it garnered 2.35 Cr. which jumped on to 2.60 Cr. Net on 26 October, Wednesday, and very well maintained its steady growth on 27 October, Thursday with a collection of 2.60 Cr. Net, that went on to 2.75 Cr. Net on 28 October, Friday, followed by a huge jump with 4.1 Cr. Net on 29 October, Saturday, and then saw the time highest collection since its release with 4.4 Cr. on 30 October, Sunday in the Hindi market.

Ahead of this, the film collected 2.3 Cr. Net on 31 October, Monday and maintained a steady growth on 01 November, Tuesday with 2.3 Cr. Net which jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net on 02 November, Wednesday in the Hindi market. Other than registering phenomenal growth at the box office, 'Kantara' also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

KANTARA HINDI RELEASE

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.