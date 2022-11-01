Kantara Hindi Box Office collections: Rishab Shetty's action thriller continues SPECTACULAR run, earns Rs 45 cr

New Delhi: Hombale Films 'Kantara' has been only rising ever since the time it was released. While the film has topped almost all the charts with its Kannada and Hindi versions, its box office collections are registering growth every day. Kantara Hindi has constantly been showing a great jump in its box office collections with a total of 45.25 Cr.

Net till 31st October 2022. ‘Kantara' opened with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. On the very first day in the Hindi market on 14 October, Friday. Its second-day collection on 15 October, Saturday was 2.75 Cr. and 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day 16 October, Sunday in the Hindi market.

Moreover, after the weekend, despite the reduction in ticket rates, the film saw an outstanding jump of 40% to 50% in the collection on 17 October, Monday as compared to Friday with 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market.

With 1.88 Cr. Net on 18 October, Tuesday, and 1.95 Cr. Net on 19 October, Wednesday, and the film registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on 20 October, Thursday, which also jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net in the Hindi Market on 21 October, Friday.

On 22 October, Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market reached 2.55 Cr. Net and on 23 October, Sunday, and 24 October, Monday, it earned 2.65 Cr and 1.90 Cr. respectively.

Now according to this 25 October, Tuesday's records, it has garnered 2.35 Cr. which jumped on to 2.60 Cr. Net on 26 October, Wednesday, and very well maintained its steady growth on 27 October, Thursday with a collection of 2.60 Cr. Net, that went on to 2.75 Cr. Net on 28 October, Friday, followed by a huge jump with 4.1 Cr. Net on 29 October, Saturday, and then saw the time highest collection since its release with 4.4 Cr. on 30 October, Sunday in the Hindi market.

Ahead of this, the film collected 2.3 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on 31 October, Monday. Other than registering phenomenal growth at the box office, 'Kantara' also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.