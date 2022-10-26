Kantara: Rajinikanth lauds Rishab Shetty starrer, says 'the movie gave me goosebumps'

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's Kantara has completely captivated Indian audiences. The movie, with its great story telling and brilliant performances, has been able to win the hearts of the audience and critics alike. Many celebrities, such as Dhanush, Prabhas, and Kangana Ranaut, among others, have been bowled over by the film's presentation. Adding to the list of dignatories who have thorouhly enjoyed the film is none other than South megastar Rajinikanth.

“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 26, 2022

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, has been written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

While 'Kantara' is growing at the box office, it has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.