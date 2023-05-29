topStoriesenglish2615087
Kantara star Rishab Shetty appeals for Film City in Bengaluru

Rishab gained worldwide appreciation with his stellar performance in 'Kantara'. Helmed by Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara' was released on September 30, 2022, and got a massive response from the audience for its storyline.

Bengaluru: 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty recently attended the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave here. At the event, he advocated for the establishment of a Film City in Bengaluru. "Reaching the audience is one challenge and we are getting support from the government. There are some requests like, to have a Film City in Bengaluru," Rishab said.

At the conclave, Rishab was joined by musician Amaan Ali Bangash, former Indian field hockey player and captain of the Indian National Team, Viren Rasquinha, Co-founder CAXpert Yashodhara Bajoria, and Indian boxer Akhil Kumar.

Rishab gained worldwide appreciation with his stellar performance in 'Kantara'. Helmed by Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara' was released on September 30, 2022, and got a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals. Produced by Hombale Films, the film also stars Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and south actor Kishore in the lead roles.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

