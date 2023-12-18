Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Makes Waves With THIS Heartwarming Gesture - Full Details Here

New Delhi: Post-astonishing the nation with his acting prowess, Kantara star Rishab Shetty has now made waves with a heartwarming gesture. The actor who has left the nation astonished with the success of Kantara is also a man to look up to for his kindness, a devoted family man, and an aware personality towards society's welfare. The evidence of Rishab's awareness of society's welfare was recently witnessed when he stood to survive Kannada schools through cinema.

Rishab Shetty, who conveyed the importance and raising awareness about the survival of Kannada schools through cinema, has adopted the endangered government Kannada school of Keradi, his hometown, through the Rishab Shetty Foundation to save Kannada schools. On this occasion, the village leaders and elders were present and congratulated Rishab Shetty on the adoption of the village school. This indeed speaks volumes of Rishab's spirit of changing the world through cinema which indeed reflects in his films and so does in real life.

Remarkably, Rishab's 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale' was declared a Blockbuster at the box office. In 2019, it won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film, at the 66th National Film Awards. Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has begun preparation for the next part of the much-awaited Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1, which is going to be a prequel, and the actor-writer-director will take the film on floors soon.

Rishab gained worldwide appreciation with his stellar performance in 'Kantara'.Helmed by Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara' was released on September 30, 2022, and got a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.

Produced by Hombale Films, the film also stars Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and south actor Kishore in the lead roles.Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.