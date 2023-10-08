'Kantara' Star Rishab Shetty, Wife Pragati Shetty Twin In Black, Drop Couple Goals

New Delhi: Apart from delivering a global blockbuster with Kantara, Rishab Shetty has always been a true family man who has devoted his quality time to his family even after having a busy schedule. Be it any event or festival, the Kantara star never leaves a chance to cherish and enjoy his time with his family. Presenting yet another example of the same, Rishab along with his wife Pragathi Shetty has shared an adorable picture while giving us a major couple goals.

Pragathi Shetty took to her social media and shared an absolutely ravishing picture with her husband Rishab Shetty in which they wore matching outfits with a combination of black and Golden color. While they exude sheer love in the picture, Pragathi Shetty further jotted down the caption -

"Radiant in Black and Gold, Together we shine"

Apart from this, on the work front, Rishab is currently working on the next part of his global blockbuster Kantara which is going to be a prequel. Moreover, the makers are currently working on the story and it's indeed hard for us to wait to watch how this fresh storyteller will treat us with yet another captivating and interesting storyline.