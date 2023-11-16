New Delhi: Rishab Shetty is one of the most prominent names in Indian Cinema. The actor-director-writer-producer sets the benchmark high with his sole holding film 'Kantara'. The film released last year, proved its merit on the worldwide box office and has won several accolades. Besides this Rishab Shetty is also known as the family man, who always prioritizes his family above everything and time and again it has been witnessed. A recent example of it was seen when Rishab Shetty celebrated the auspicious festival of Diwali with his wife and kids.

Recently, Rishab Shetty shared the pictures of his Diwali celebration with the family on social media. The family is seen in a joyous and happy mood and sharing the pictures, Rishab Shetty captioned, "Happy Diwali Festival of Lights Festival of Lights Happy Holidays in all homes Wish you all a Happy Deepavali! May the sparkling lights illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, and endless celebrations! #deepavali"

Rishab Shetty along with his family never misses a chance to celebrate happiness, festival and whenever time permits he spends time with his son and daughter and wife.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has begun preparation for the next part of the much-awaited Kantara which is going to be a prequel and the actor-writer-director will take the film on floors soon.