trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2688543
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RISHAB SHETTY

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty's Diwali Photo Dump Is All Things Love, Check Them Out

Recently, Rishab Shetty shared the pictures of his Diwali celebration with the family on social media. The family is seen in a joyous and happy mood. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 07:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty's Diwali Photo Dump Is All Things Love, Check Them Out Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty is one of the most prominent names in Indian Cinema. The actor-director-writer-producer sets the benchmark high with his sole holding film 'Kantara'. The film released last year, proved its merit on the worldwide box office and has won several accolades. Besides this Rishab Shetty is also known as the family man, who always prioritizes his family above everything and time and again it has been witnessed. A recent example of it was seen when Rishab Shetty celebrated the auspicious festival of Diwali with his wife and kids.

Recently, Rishab Shetty shared the pictures of his Diwali celebration with the family on social media. The family is seen in a joyous and happy mood and sharing the pictures, Rishab Shetty captioned, "Happy Diwali Festival of Lights Festival of Lights Happy Holidays in all homes Wish you all a Happy Deepavali! May the sparkling lights illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, and endless celebrations! #deepavali"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pragathi Shetty (@pragathirishabshetty)

Rishab Shetty along with his family never misses a chance to celebrate happiness, festival and whenever time permits he spends time with his son and daughter and wife.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has begun preparation for the next part of the much-awaited Kantara which is going to be a prequel and the actor-writer-director will take the film on floors soon.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?