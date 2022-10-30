Kantara star Rishabh Shetty seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

NEW DELHI: Hombale Films 'Kantara' has truly carved a special place in the hearts of the masses with its spectacular storyline, visuals and power packed performances. With every coming day, the film is constantly redefining the parameters of its success. While the viewers are loving all the elements of the film, Rishab Shetty who is a director, writer, and also the lead actor in the film, has also been garnering immense love and praise. Having received humongous love from the audience, Rishab Shetty was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

As Rishab Shetty visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his team, he witnessed a huge crowd of fans mobbing him at the temple. The actor was seen in a simple attire wearing a white shirt and jeans. This is a clear indicator of 'Kantara's popularity in the North market that is also visible in its Box Office report of the Hindi market which is constantly rising.

Moreover, the film was recently positioned as No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb and has also been spreading its charm across boundaries.

'Kantara' is a film intended for pure mass entertainment and made with passion. The Sandalwood industry has peaked with an epic tale in 'Kantara'. The movie is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that people have seldom witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation that it is receiving from everywhere.